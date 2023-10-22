Next step toward the Moon: ISRO's Chandrayaan-4 mission in brief
Published Oct 22, 2023
Know all about the upcoming Chandrayaan-4 mission, a collaborative endeavor between ISRO and JAXA.
After the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission, India and Japan are collaborating on the Chandrayaan-4 mission, officially called the Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX) project, which began in 2019.
Chandrayaan-4 mission aims to explore the lunar south pole and investigate the presence of water.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is responsible for building the moon lander of the Chandrayaan-4 mission.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will oversee the mission launch and provide the lunar rover.
Chandrayaan-4 mission's rover is equipped with advanced scientific instruments for lunar exploration.
Its main task is to autonomously search for water deposits and collect samples by drilling into the lunar surface.
Chandrayaan-4 mission can help Find water on the Moon that has scientific importance and potential for future lunar missions and human presence.
Chandrayaan-4 mission might face challenges including sending a heavy rover to the Moon, navigating the lunar surface, and dealing with extreme temperatures and rough terrain.
NASA's Neutron Spectrometer will help search for hydrogen beneath the Moon's surface during the Chandrayaan-4 mission.
The European Space Agency's Exospheric Mass Spectrometer will assess gas pressure and chemical signatures on the lunar surface.
