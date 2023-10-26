Chandrayaan-4 mission: The most challenging parts of the project
Know what makes the Chandrayaan-4 mission challenging and what is the new ISRO Moon mission about.
The Chandrayaan-4 misison or LUPEX mission is being developed by leading space agencies JAXA and ISRO.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission is planned to launch in 2025, however, no exact date has been revealed yet.
The LUPEX mission aims to discover water in the lunar South Pole and conduct in-depth studies about the Moon’s surface.
However, every mission comes with its own challenges and in the upcoming one, carrying a heavy rover in the lander and making a safe landing is the biggest problem.
The Chandrayaan-4 rover will be equipped with various instruments and scientific payloads that will help conduct studies on the Moon.
Fujioka Natsu researcher at JAXA said, "It is a challenging project to transport a rover weighing several hundred kilograms loaded with these instruments to the moon, move it around, and measure the collected samples in situ,"
The Chandrayaan-4 rover is reported to weigh hundreds of kilograms making it different to move around.
As of now, the mission rover is in the development stage and JAXA is working on different ways to make the rover error-free as it will carry all kinds of instruments.
The lander is being developed by ISRO which will be utilized for landing in the lunar south pole. Therefore, one of the integral part remain in the hands of India.
More updates and details about the Chandrayaan-4 mission are yet to be released by ISRO or JAXA.