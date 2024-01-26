Aditya-L1 mission: Big ISRO triumph as magnetometer boom deploys successfully
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jan 26, 2024
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO announced a significant milestone on Thursday, confirming the successful deployment of the 6-meter long magnetometer boom on the Aditya-L1 mission’s satellite.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The magnetometer boom had been in stowed condition for 132 days since the launch of the Aditya-L1 mission. During this period, it was securely held in place by two hold-downs, transferring launch loads to the spacecraft body.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Deployment Process: A thermal cutter-brd release system was employed to execute the deployment on command. Telemetry switches confirmed the hold-down release, first motion, and locking of all hinges.
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
Deployment Time: The observed in-orbit deployment time was approximately nine seconds, well within the predicted range of eight to 12 seconds, ensuring a smooth and controlled deployment process.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Magnetometer Sensors: The boom carries two state-of-the-art, high-accuracy fluxgate magnetometer sensors that measure the low intensity interplanetary magnetic field in space.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The sensors are strategically deployed at distances of three and six meters from the spacecraft body to minimize the impact of the spacecraft-generated magnetic field on measurements.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The dual sensor system facilitates canceling out the spacecraft’s magnetic influence, enhancing the precision of magnetic field measurements in space.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The boom segments, constructed from carbon fiber-reinforced polymer, serve as interfaces for sensor mounting and mechanism elements, ensuring structural integrity and reliability.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The articulated boom mechanism comprises five segments interconnected through spring-driven hinge mechanisms, allowing for folding and deploying actions in an accordion fashion.
Photo Credit: ISRO
"The successful deployment of the Aditya-L1 magnetometer boom is a testament to Isro's commitment to advancing space exploration. This achievement enhances our capability to conduct precise measurements of the interplanetary magnetic field," said ISRO.