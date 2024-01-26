iOS 17.4 unveils over 100 new emojis in Emoji 15.1 beta update: Check release date
Published Jan 26, 2024
Exciting News for Emoji Lovers! iOS 17.4 is bringing a fresh batch of emojis with Emoji 15.1 in its first beta. Let's dive into what's coming your way in spring 2024!
What's New?: Over 100 emoji characters are getting a makeover! From smileys to phoenix birds, lime to head-shaking emojis, there's a lot to look forward to.
These cool additions are from Unicode's recommendations in September 2023. The beta release is a sneak peek into the upcoming Emoji 15.1 world.
In total, there are 118 new emojis! This includes six entirely new concepts, four non-gender-specific family emojis, and six revamped people emojis with different directions, according to the Emojipedia report.
Among the stars of Emoji 15.1 are the majestic phoenix, a cute brown mushroom, a symbolic broken chain, and a zesty lime. Get ready for these unique additions!
Express yourself with new head-shaking emojis! Whether it's a vertical or horizontal shake, Emoji 15.1 has got you covered with expressive choices.
Family emojis are evolving too! Expect new combinations of silhouette busts with gender-neutral family depictions, adding a touch of diversity.
What's Next?: Emoji 15.1 is currently in draft form, with the final list and changes set to be revealed in September. Stay tuned for the ultimate emoji reveal!