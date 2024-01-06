Aditya-L1 mission date, time: ISRO's solar probe to enter special halo orbit today
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jan 06, 2024
Aditya-L1 mission date, time: Aditya-L1 mission, India's remarkable solar probe, is reaching a major milestone today. ISRO is set to fire its engines at 4 PM to guide Aditya-L1 into a special orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1).
Launched on September 2, 2023, aboard PSLV-C57, Aditya-L1 mission has undergone a series of complex orbital maneuvers. After a 110-day transit, it is now ready for the final insertion into the halo orbit.
The halo orbit, approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, is strategically chosen for Aditya-L1 by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This position provides an uninterrupted view of the Sun, crucial for the mission's success.
The halo orbit will allow Aditya-L1 to escape the eclipse, ensuring consistent solar observations without interference from Earth's magnetic field.
Aditya-L1 mission Mission Objectives: Its primary goal is to study the solar atmosphere for ISRO, focusing on the chromosphere and corona. It aims to unravel mysteries like coronal mass ejections, solar flares, and the enigmatic heating of the solar corona.
Understanding solar events is crucial, as they can profoundly affect space weather. These events have the potential to impact satellite operations, telecommunications, and power grids on Earth.
Aditya-L1 is equipped with seven cutting-edge payloads, including instruments like VELC, SoLEXS, PAPA, HEL1OS, SUIT, ASPEX, and MAG, which will study the Sun's outer layers using various detectors.
Once in the halo orbit, Aditya-L1 is set for a planned five-year mission, says ISRO. It will gather critical data to address questions about coronal heating, solar eruptions, and their influence on the interplanetary medium.
Aditya-L1 mission has the aim to provide the most comprehensive view yet of the Sun's influence on our space environment. It is poised to uncover long-standing mysteries surrounding solar phenomena.
Aditya-L1's entry into the halo orbit will mark a significant achievement for ISRO. With its advanced instruments, it is set to contribute invaluable data for a deeper understanding of the Sun's impact on our solar system.