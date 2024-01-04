Chandrayaan-4 mission: Know all about ISRO’s docking plan to bring Moon samples back
Published Jan 04, 2024
After the successful Chandrayaan-3 project, ISRO is gearing up for the Chandrayaan-4 mission. Know how it's building docking technologies.
Chandrayaan-4 mission is now underway and this time, ISRO plans to bring Moon soil and rock samples back to Earth.
Now, ISRO has its main focus on the in-orbit docking for the spacecraft which is required to bring samples back. However, to conduct the operation, it requires a new plan and intricate tech to make the project successful.
As part of the Chandrayaan-4 mission, it is reported that ISRO has been working on a space docking experiment called SPADEX.
The SPADEX experiment will be a twin spacecraft test which will explore the ways for orbital manoeuvres, docking, and formation flying.
The mission is reported to have two satellites, one will be responsible for docking and another will be used for proximity operations.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission also includes a remote robotic arm which will be responsible for collecting samples for the Moon surface.
While it's a critical mission which requires a lot of expertise and advanced technologies, ISRO is willing to be bold and take all the risks to make the mission successful.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission was approved by the government in 2017, and now, the mission is being developed with full force.
The Chandrayaan-4 mission launch date and more in-depth details about the project are yet to be revealed by ISRO.
Notably, apart from the Chandrayaan-4 mission, in 2024, ISRO will be preparing for various space projects with nation-wide collaborations.