Aditya-L1 mission is on a unique mission and is set to reach a special location in space, nearly a million miles away from Earth. Known as the Lagrange Point L1, which will allow  ISRO to watch the sun.

Aditya-L1 mission is heading towards the Earth-sun system's first Lagrange point, or L1. This point acts like an 'island' of stability in the ever-changing gravitational fields of the solar system, providing a privileged location for spacecraft.

Lagrange points are positions in space where the gravitational forces of a two-body system, like the Earth and the sun, produce enhanced regions of attraction and repulsion. L1 is a spot where these forces almost perfectly balance out, creating a stable environment for spacecraft.

Astrophysicist Neil Cornish highlights the advantages of L1, stating it's an excellent spot for observing the sun without Earth obstructing the view. Spacecraft near L1 can maintain a fixed position relative to Earth with minimal fuel usage, scientificamerican.com reported. 

While the Aditya-L1 mission is scheduled to reach L1 in the first week of January, it has already started observing the solar disk. The probe will enter a 'halo' orbit around L1, allowing it to circle the sun steadily with periodic adjustments from its thrusters.

Cornish reassures that the vastness of the stable region near L1 ensures that spacecraft rarely encounter each other. The first Lagrange point is considered a safe and collision-free zone, allowing for undisturbed observations.

L1's most experienced resident is NASA and ESA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO). Aditya-L1, equipped with instruments to observe the sun in various wavelengths, aims to provide further insights into the solar atmosphere and study space weather resulting from solar storms.

ISRO  reveals that the Aditya-L1 mission will investigate space weather effects caused by solar storms. The probe's instruments will be directed at the sun and other directions to monitor solar wind and its impact on the sun's magnetic field, contributing to a better understanding of our solar system.

