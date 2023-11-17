Aditya-L1 mission: How ISRO’s project may help prevent communications breakdown on Earth
Published Nov 17, 2023
Aditya L1 mission achieved a significant milestone in solar research by recording a high-energy solar flare on October 29, 2023.
HEL1OS, developed by ISRO's UR Rao Satellite Centre, registered high-energy X-ray activity during its maiden observation. Designed for fast measurements, HEL1OS studies electron acceleration and transport during impulsive phases of solar flares.
Aditya-L1's primary goal: A comprehensive study of the Sun's dynamics and its impact on Earth's climate, and investigate how solar storms and flares affect Earth and space missions for precise space weather forecasts.
Solar flares are intense explosions releasing high-intensity bursts of radiation across the electromagnetic spectrum. Space expert Girish Linganna explains the various forms of radiation and their potential impact on Earth.
Sun's activities impact Earth's ionosphere, critical for communication and navigation systems. Aditya L1 aims to understand solar corona, coronal mass ejections (CMEs), flares, and near-earth space weather.
Classification of Solar Flares: B, C, M, and X classes. 'X class' flares are the most potent, causing global radio blackouts and radiation storms. Here is what all they can do:
Consequences: Damage to satellites, communication networks, power grids, and potential risks for space missions and astronauts.
Effects: Radiation storms in the upper atmosphere, radio blackouts, transformer explosions, and mobile phone outages. X-rays, invisible to the naked eye, can penetrate the skin and muscles.
Vulnerabilities: Power grid, fibre optic cables, communication equipment, satellites, navigation systems, and radio transmitters. Space expert Girish Linganna warns of the potential cost to the world's business and finances in the event of prolonged disruption, the Week reported.
The Aditya-L1 mission will play a crucial role in understanding and mitigating the impact of solar flares on Earth and its continued research and monitoring will safeguard against potential threats from solar activities.