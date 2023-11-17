Mangalyaan - 2 mission: Know similarities between the ISRO mission and the ESA Mars Express mission
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 17, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out how ISRO’s Mangalyaan-2 mission resembles the Mars Express mission which is launched by both ESA and NASA.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is currently working on the second Mars mission called the Mangalyaan-2 or Mars Orbiter Mission-2.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
ISRO’s Mars mission is an orbiter mission that will conduct interplanetary studies on the red planet. The mission is quite similar to the NASA and ESA’s joint Mars Express mission.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Mars Express mission entered the planet’s orbit in 2003. The mission objective was to study geology, atmosphere, surface environment, history of water, and potential for life on Mars.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Mars Express also launched a Mars lander named Beagle 2 to conduct thorough studies, however, it was lost during its arrival in December 2003.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The ESA mission included seven major instruments including NASA’s MARSIS (Mars Advanced Radar for Subsurface and Ionospheric Sounding) which thoroughly studied Mars's surface.
Photo Credit: NASA
The orbiter captured several images of the planet and found the presence of methane and iced water.
Photo Credit: NASA
Now, the ISRO’s Mangalyaan-2 mission is also expected to study the Martian environment and atmosphere to unveil more facts about the planet.
Photo Credit: NASA
As per reports, the Mangalyaan-2 mission will carry four major payloads named as MODEX, RO, EIS, and LPEX. Each payload will have a different functionality.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
As of now, ISRO has not shared any details about the Mangalyaan-2 mission, however, it is expected that it will soon reveal more about its upcoming plans for the Mars mission.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Now, it has been reported that the payloads are in different stages of development, therefore, we might get an update from the space agency soon.
Check related web stories:
Chandrayaan-3 mission: What made the lunar mission so successful?
Gaganyaan Mission astronauts: ISRO's space trailblazers
Chandrayaan-4 mission: JAXA and ISRO collaboration to study Moon
Chandrayaan-3 mission: Launch vehicle re-entered Earth's atmosphere uncontrollably, says ISRO
View more