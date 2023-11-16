Chandrayaan-4 mission: JAXA and ISRO collaboration to study Moon
Published Nov 16, 2023
Photo Credit: JAXA
Check what ISRO and JAXA are planning for the next Moon mission dubbed as LUPEX or Chandrayaan-4 mission.
Photo Credit: ISRO
In a new collaboration, ISRO partnered with JAXA to conduct another Moon mission to study lunar water and the surface thoroughly at various waypoints.
Photo Credit: JAXA
Various studies and theories suggest that polar regions of the Moon may harbour water. With the Chandrayaan-4 mission, we can get a surety of whether there is water on the Moon or not.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The Chandrayaan-4 mission will gather data on the quantity and quality of the water resources available on the Moon.
Photo Credit: JAXA
The discovery can support future sustainable space exploration missions and the study of farther space objects.
Photo Credit: JAXA
The mission aims to conduct in-situ observations on the permanently shadowed regions (PSRs) which are expected to contain water.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
JAXA said, “We aim to understand the distribution, conditions, form and other parameters of the lunar water resources through in-situ observations in the polar regions of the Moon.”
Photo Credit: JAXA
Additionally, with the help of the Chandrayaan-4 mission, the space agencies want to improve their technology which is necessary to conduct low-gravity celestial bodies.
Photo Credit: JAXA
The improvements include the technology for mobility, lunar night survival and mining excavation.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
During the study, the Chandrayaan-4 rover will dig up to 1.5 meters underground and it will collect samples to find the presence of water.
Photo Credit: JAXA
The Chandrayaan-4 mission is expected to be launched in the year 2025. As of now, the lander and the rover are both in the development stage.
