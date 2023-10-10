Aditya-L1 Mission: India's amazing spacecraft flies towards a date with the Sun

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 10, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO

India’s maiden solar mission, Aditya- L1 mission is racing towards the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1). The Aditya-L1 spacecraft will take more time to reach its destination. 

Photo Credit: ISRO

As informed by ISRO, the Aditya-L1 mission spacecraft is healthy and is traveling on its path smoothly.

Photo Credit: ISRO

A Trajectory Correction Maneuver (TCM) was conducted by the Aditya-L1 mission on October 6, 2023, after the Trans-Lagrangian Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuver on September 19, 2023.

Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter

The magnetometer on Aditya-L1 will soon be reactivated as it continues its journey.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

As of September 30, 2023, the spacecraft had traveled over 9.2 lakh km from Earth, marking the second time ISRO has sent a spacecraft beyond Earth's sphere of influence after the Mars Orbiter Mission.

Photo Credit: ISRO

Aditya-L1 mission aim is also to collect data to study particles around Earth, especially at the L1 point.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Data collected at L1 will provide insights into solar wind, space weather, and their origins and behavior.

Photo Credit: ISRO

The Aditya-L1 launch date was September 2, 2023, using the PSLV-C57 rocket.

Photo Credit: ISRO

Aditya-L1 carries seven payloads, four for observing sunlight and three for measuring plasma and magnetic field parameters in situ.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Aditya-L1 mission will contribute to advancing our understanding of solar phenomena and space weather.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Aditya-L1 is expected to reach L1 around second week of January 2024 and then it will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (L1), 1.5 million km from Earth, allowing continuous observation of the Sun.

Check related web stories:
Shukrayaan-1 mission: Cost, objectives, and launch of craft by ISRO
Samudrayaan Mission: Awesome deep ocean project that will send 3 Oceanauts 6000 feet deep underwater
Mangalyaan-2 mission: Know all about the payloads and their tasks
View more