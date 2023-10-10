Shukrayaan-1 mission: Cost, objectives, and launch of craft by ISRO
Published Oct 10, 2023
ISRO, after the success of Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1, is preparing for the critically important Shukrayaan-1 mission.
Shukrayaan-1 mission objectives include the exploration of Venus, the so-called Earth's twin. The word Shukrayaan combines "Shukra" (Venus) and "Yaana" (craft) in Sanskrit.
The Shukrayaan-1 mission launch date will likely be in December, 2023. However, the exact date has not been fixed yet.
The idea for a Venus mission was conceived in 2012, with preliminary studies starting in 2017 after a budget increase.
As part of the Shukrayaan-1 mission budget, ISRO received an allocation of span class='webrupee'₹/span13,700 crore in the 2022-2023.
According to ISRO, Venus has a unique atmosphere, with extremely high atmospheric pressure and sulfuric acid clouds
Shukrayaan-1 will be an orbiter mission equipped with scientific payloads, including high-resolution synthetic aperture radar and ground-penetrating radar.
Shukrayaan-1 mission aims to study Venus's geological and volcanic activities, surface emissions, wind speed, cloud cover, and other planetary features.
ISRO has already configured the Shukrayaan-1 mission, and scientific instruments are ready for deployment.
