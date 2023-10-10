Mangalyaan-2 mission: Know all about the payloads and their tasks.
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 10, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay
ISRO is now preparing for the Mangalyaan-2 mission, the second Mars orbiter mission, with four crucial payloads. Know all about them and their tasks.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
ISRO is now developing the payloads for the Mangalyaan-2 mission after 9 years of its first Mars mission, the Hindustan Times reported, quoting an official.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The first Mars mission aimed to enter the orbit of the red planet and after various hurdles and efforts the mission was successful.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Now, the second Mars Orbiter Mission has greater objectives that will unravel the mysteries of Mars’s atmosphere.
Photo Credit: NASA
According to reports, the ISRO’s Mangalyaan-2 mission will consist of four payloads which will conduct various studies on Mars. The four payloads have been named MODEX, RO, EIS, and LPEX.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The MODEX payload stands for Mars Orbit Dust Experiment which will study the origin, abundance, distribution and flux at high altitudes on Mars
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The RO payload is the Radio Occultation experiment which will be designed to measure neutral and electron density profiles.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The third payload is an Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS) that will study the solar energy particles and supra-thermal solar wind particles of Mars.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The last payload is a Langmuir Probe and an Electric Field Experiment (LPEX) which will measure the electron number density, electron temperature and electric field waves.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
More about the Mangalyaan-2 mission will be disclosed by ISRO. So far the space agency has not shared anything about the mission.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
We hope that ISRO will soon be sharing the details mission and its objectives.
Check related web stories:
Chandrayaan-3 mission goes to sleep forever: Vikram lander and Pragyan rover survival hopes plunge
Chandrayaan-4 mission: ISRO and JAXA work on solving water mystery on Moon
India preparing for an ocean exploration mission ‘Samudrayaan’ after Chandrayaan 3 mission
Chandrayaan-3 mission, Aditya-L1 to Shukrayaan, check out the top 6 ISRO space projects
View more