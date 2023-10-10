Samudrayaan Mission: Awesome deep ocean project that will send 3 Oceanauts 6000 feet deep underwater
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 10, 2023
Photo Credit: @KirenRijiju
India's Samudrayaan Mission is the nation's first manned deep sea exploration initiative that set to dive into the ocean's depths and study its resources and biodiversity.
Photo Credit: @KirenRijiju
Samudrayaan mission involves sending three Oceanauts (humans) to a depth of 6,000 meters beneath the ocean's surface using the indigenous Matsya 6000 submersible.
Photo Credit: @KirenRijiju
Samudrayaan's objectives include studying precious metals and minerals like cobalt, nickel, manganese, and conducting a biodiversity assessment.
Photo Credit: @KirenRijiju
The approved Samudrayaan Mission cost for 2021-2026 is approximately a whopping Rs. 4,077 crore.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Out of the total cost, Rs. 1,400 crore has been allocated, with Rs. 405.92 crore disbursed and Rs. 225.35 crore already spent on the Samudrayaan mission.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Matsya 6000, the submersible photos and video for the mission, were shared by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sept 12, marking a significant milestone.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) in Chennai, under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, is developing the Matsya 6000 submersible.
Photo Credit: Pexels
As told by Anand Ramadass to India Today, “Matsya 6000's goal is to explore and understand ocean resources".
Photo Credit: Pexels
He added, "Gas hydrates are available at a depth of 1,000 metres, poly metallic nodules rich in metals are available at 5,000 metres and hydrothermal sulphites are available at 3,000 metres.”
Photo Credit: Pexels
Matsya 6000 features multiple payloads and can carry 3 Oceanauts during the deep-sea exploration mission.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The Samudrayaan mission submersible can operate continuously for 12 hours and, in emergencies, can extend operations for up to 96 hours. It successfully underwent a 600-meter deep trial near Chennai.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Samudrayaan mission highlights India's expertise in deep-sea exploration and enhances its reputation in the global scientific community.
Check related web stories:
Mangalyaan-2 mission: Know all about the payloads and their tasks
Chandrayaan-3 mission goes to sleep forever: Vikram lander and Pragyan rover survival hopes plunge
Shukrayaan-1 mission: ISRO shares Venus mission launch date, objectives, and significance
View more