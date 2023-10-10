Samudrayaan Mission: Awesome deep ocean project that will send 3 Oceanauts 6000 feet deep underwater

Published Oct 10, 2023
India's Samudrayaan Mission is the nation's first manned deep sea exploration initiative that set to dive into the ocean's depths and study its resources and biodiversity.

Samudrayaan mission involves sending three Oceanauts (humans) to a depth of 6,000 meters beneath the ocean's surface using the indigenous Matsya 6000 submersible.

Samudrayaan's objectives include studying precious metals and minerals like cobalt, nickel, manganese, and conducting a biodiversity assessment.

The approved Samudrayaan Mission cost for 2021-2026 is approximately a whopping Rs. 4,077 crore.

Out of the total cost, Rs. 1,400 crore has been allocated, with Rs. 405.92 crore disbursed and Rs. 225.35 crore already spent on the Samudrayaan mission.

Matsya 6000, the submersible photos and video for the mission, were shared by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sept 12, marking a significant milestone.

The National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) in Chennai, under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, is developing the Matsya 6000 submersible.

As told by Anand Ramadass to India Today, “Matsya 6000's goal is to explore and understand ocean resources".

He added, "Gas hydrates are available at a depth of 1,000 metres, poly metallic nodules rich in metals are available at 5,000 metres and hydrothermal sulphites are available at 3,000 metres.”

Matsya 6000 features multiple payloads and can carry 3 Oceanauts during the deep-sea exploration mission.

The Samudrayaan mission submersible can operate continuously for 12 hours and, in emergencies, can extend operations for up to 96 hours. It successfully underwent a 600-meter deep trial near Chennai.

Samudrayaan mission highlights India's expertise in deep-sea exploration and enhances its reputation in the global scientific community.

