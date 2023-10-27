Aditya-L1 Mission: India's solar explorer reaches crucial milestone

India's Aditya-L1 mission, the country's first solar exploration mission, achieved a remarkable milestone.

On September 30, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that Aditya-L1 successfully exited Earth's sphere of influence.

This is only the second time ISRO has accomplished this feat, with the first being the Mars Orbiter Mission in 2013.

Aditya-L1 was launched on September 2 and has traveled about 0.92 million kilometers since it left Earth's orbit on September 19.

Aditya-L1's destination is the Lagrangian Point 1 (L1), located 1.5 million kilometers from Earth in the direction of the Sun.

Aditya-L1 offers a stable and uninterrupted view of the solar disc, providing a unique vantage point for solar observation.

The mission, led by Dr. Sanaka Subramanian, aims to advance our understanding of solar physics and its effects on Earth's environment.

Aditya-L1 carries seven scientific instruments to observe phenomena such as the solar corona, solar wind, coronal mass ejections, and solar flares.

The primary objectives include studying coronal heating, solar wind acceleration, solar atmosphere dynamics, solar wind properties, and the origin and impact of coronal mass ejections and solar flares.

Aditya -L1 is set to reach L1's orbit by January 2024 and commence scientific operations, potentially extending its five-year mission duration. ISRO's goal: a deeper understanding of the Sun and its influence on Earth.

Nigar Shaji, a prominent scientist at ISRO, highlighted the supportive environment that has helped her in her career. She emphasised that there are no glass ceilings at ISRO and encouraged setting up a strong support system to achieve success.

Aditya L-1 mission's journey to explore the Sun and the resilience of scientists like Dr. Subramaniam and Nigar Shaji serve as an inspiration. ISRO's mission's continued success promises valuable insights into the mysteries of our solar system.

