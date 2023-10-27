Aditya-L1 Mission: India's solar explorer reaches crucial milestone
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 27, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
India's Aditya-L1 mission, the country's first solar exploration mission, achieved a remarkable milestone.
Photo Credit: ISRO
On September 30, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that Aditya-L1 successfully exited Earth's sphere of influence.
Photo Credit: ISRO
This is only the second time ISRO has accomplished this feat, with the first being the Mars Orbiter Mission in 2013.
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
Aditya-L1 was launched on September 2 and has traveled about 0.92 million kilometers since it left Earth's orbit on September 19.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Aditya-L1's destination is the Lagrangian Point 1 (L1), located 1.5 million kilometers from Earth in the direction of the Sun.
Photo Credit: NASA
Aditya-L1 offers a stable and uninterrupted view of the solar disc, providing a unique vantage point for solar observation.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The mission, led by Dr. Sanaka Subramanian, aims to advance our understanding of solar physics and its effects on Earth's environment.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Aditya-L1 carries seven scientific instruments to observe phenomena such as the solar corona, solar wind, coronal mass ejections, and solar flares.
Photo Credit: NASA
The primary objectives include studying coronal heating, solar wind acceleration, solar atmosphere dynamics, solar wind properties, and the origin and impact of coronal mass ejections and solar flares.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Aditya -L1 is set to reach L1's orbit by January 2024 and commence scientific operations, potentially extending its five-year mission duration. ISRO's goal: a deeper understanding of the Sun and its influence on Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Nigar Shaji, a prominent scientist at ISRO, highlighted the supportive environment that has helped her in her career. She emphasised that there are no glass ceilings at ISRO and encouraged setting up a strong support system to achieve success.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Aditya L-1 mission's journey to explore the Sun and the resilience of scientists like Dr. Subramaniam and Nigar Shaji serve as an inspiration. ISRO's mission's continued success promises valuable insights into the mysteries of our solar system.