Aditya-L1 mission on track to reach Lagrange Point 1; check ISRO plan

Aditya-L1, India's first space-based solar observatory, was launched on September 2, 2023. It will study the Sun from a halo orbit around the first Sun-Earth Lagrangian point (L1), located roughly 1.5 million km from Earth.
L1 is a point in space where the gravitational forces of the Sun and Earth balance each other out, making it an ideal location to study the Sun.
This will allow Aditya-L1 mission spacecraft to maintain a stable orbit without using much fuel thereby extending its life.
Aditya-L1 instruments: Aditya-L1 mission spacecraft will carry seven different payloads to study the Sun in detail. These payloads will observe the Sun's light, plasma, and magnetic fields.
Aditya-L1 mission will study the Sun's corona, chromosphere, and photosphere. It will also study the solar wind and solar flares.
“After the instruments are switched on, Aditya L1 will begin streaming scientific data. Currently, the spacecraft is in good health," S. Somanath said.
The sensors of the STEPS (Supra Thermal and Energetic Particle Spectrometer) instrument have begun measuring supra-thermal and energetic ions and electrons at distances greater than 50,000 km from Earth.
Aditya-L1 is expected to reach L1 by mid-January 2024. Once it reaches L1, it will be placed in a halo orbit, which will allow it to stay close to L1 while also moving around the Sun.
Aditya-L1 is expected to make a significant contribution to solar science. It will help us to better understand the Sun and its impact on Earth, leading to better space weather forecasting and protection of our infrastructure.
Aditya-L1 is a testament to India's space prowess. It is a complex mission that requires years of planning and preparation. The successful launch and operation of Aditya-L1 mission is a major achievement for ISRO.