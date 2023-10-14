Shukrayaan-1 Mission objectives: ISRO to study Venus, dubbed Evil Twin
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 14, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The primary Shukrayaan-1 mission objevtive is to comprehensively study Venus. This includes investigating its surface, atmosphere, structure, dynamics, and geological composition. Venus has been dubbed as the Evil Twin of Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Shukrayaan-1 mission will employ advanced technology for high-resolution imaging, capable of operating day or night and in any weather conditions.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Shukrayaan-1 mission, or Venus Orbiter Mission, is set to delve into surface processes and the shallow subsurface stratigraphy of the planet.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Shukrayaan-1 mission aims to study how the solar wind interacts with Venus's ionosphere, emissions, volcanic activity, cloud cover, and other planetary features.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Shukrayaan-1 mission significance extends beyond Venus. It will aid in the study of exoplanet environments and Earth-like planet evolution. Venus is called Earth's Evil Twin because of its horrific, acidic atmosphere.
Photo Credit: NASA
Shukrayaan-1 mission will offer insights into how dramatically a planet's climate might change. And this can then be extrapolated onto Earth and how its climate may change.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
ISRO is not only planning the Shukrayaan-1 mission but also developing two satellites to investigate space temperature's impact on Earth and exploring a moon landing project.
Photo Credit: NASA
Shukrayaan-1 Launch Date: Originally scheduled for mid-2023, the Shukrayaan-1 launch was postponed due to the pandemic. The mission is now slated for a December 2024 launch, with an alternative window in 2031.
Photo Credit: NASA
While some scientists have not ruled out the possibility of bacteria existing in Venus' upper atmosphere, the mission's findings will play a crucial role in our quest to understand this enigmatic planet and the potential for extraterrestrial life.
Photo Credit: NASA
The Chandrayaan-3 mission success was like a shot in the arm for ISRO and expectations are very high from the Indian space agency to deliver yet another historic triumph.