Aditya-L1 mission: Unveiling role of special metals and manufacturers
Published Oct 22, 2023
India's successful launch of the Aditya-L1 mission on September 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre marked a significant achievement in the nation's space endeavours.
MIDHANI, a specialised company, played a crucial role in this mission by supplying metals and alloys required for various components.
MIDHANI's materials were used in the Aditya-L1 launcher vehicle, including Ti-6Al-4V Titanium alloy for the PS4 Tank and Gas bottles.
Other materials supplied by MIDHANI included C-103 Niobium Alloy for the PS4 thrust chamber, Superco 605 Cobalt Alloy for the PS2 thrust chamber, and Ultra High Strength Steel for the Motor Case.
Material for Motor Case: The use of 15CDv6, a specific type of ultra-high-strength steel, was integral in the manufacturing of the Motor Case for the mission.
MIDHANI has a history of supplying materials for ISRO projects, dating back to their initial projects and continuing through to recent missions.
SK Jha, CMD at MIDHANI, expressed pride in India's achievement with the Aditya-L1 mission, emphasising the nation's self-reliance in space projects, Money Control reported.
MIDHANI's Role in Chandrayaan 3: Special metals and alloys from MIDHANI have been used in other missions like Chandrayaan 3, further highlighting their significance in space exploration.
Ultra-high-strength steel stripes from the public sector manufacturer were used in the propulsion module of the lander separator band.
In addition to the propulsion module, MIDHANI also provided titanium rings used for the lander payloads in Chandrayaan 3.
