Shukrayaan-1: What makes ISRO's Venus mission so remarkable?
Published Oct 21, 2023
Photo Credit: NASA
Venus, Earth's enigmatic twin, has been a source of fascination for scientists due to its unique atmosphere and extreme conditions.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Shukrayaan-1 mission launch date has been set by ISRO for December, 2024 with certain objectives, including the study of Venus' surface and atmosphere.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Shukrayaan-1 mission is a milestone for ISRO, known for its ambitious objectives and innovative technology. It will last for four years and weigh 2,500 kg at launch.
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO is collaborating with countries like France, Russia, Sweden, and Germany for this mission.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Shukrayaan-1 mission will explore surface stratigraphy, atmosphere chemistry, and the interaction of Venus' ionosphere with solar irradiance.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Venus, Earth's "twin," is the hottest and most volcanically active planet, with a runaway greenhouse effect. Its size is almost similar to Earth's.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Venus boasts a scorching surface temperature of 460°C and an atmosphere 90 times denser than Earth's, creating an inhospitable environment.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Venus rotates slowly in the opposite direction of most planets, making its day-night cycle last 117 Earth days.
Photo Credit: NASA
Shukrayaan-1 mission’s science payload includes Indian and international instruments that aim to explore Venus comprehensively.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Venus challenges our understanding of planetary science and astrobiology. Scientists speculate on the possibility of life in its upper atmosphere, but the mystery continues.
