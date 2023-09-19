After Chandrayaan-3 mission success, know who 'Rocket woman' of Lucknow is

The Chandrayaan-3 mission was successfully conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) recently. The flight to the Moon went off without a glitch and many scientists played historic roles in it.

Thereafter, Vikram Lander managed to land on the Moon and the cherry on the top became the Pragyan Rover rolling out of the lander onto the Moon's surface and driving around there.

Both Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover carried out a number experiments that have astounded the scientific community worldwide. And there is hope they will continue doing so.

Notably, many men and women worked exceedingly hard to make Chandrayan-mission a success and among them is an ISRO  scientist, Lucknow's own 'Rocket woman'.  

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the ISRO woman scientist, Ritu Karidhal, saying that the "Rocket Woman" from Lucknow played a significant role in the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Singh said, "India became the first country to land on the South pole of the lunar surface. You will be happy to know that I am discussing this because Ritu Karidhal, a woman from Lucknow, who is a scientist in ISRO, has also played a significant contribution in this. Today we know her as Rocket Woman."

He said such women are bringing glory not only to Lucknow but also to the country in the entire world, ANI said.

Who is Ritu Karidhal Srivastava? Dr Ritu Karidhal Srivastava was born and brought up in Lucknow and is a trained Aerospace Engineer.

As a scientist, she works with the Indian Space Research Organisation where she was the Deputy Operations Director for India's Mars Orbital Mission, Mangalyaan.

Mangalyaan created history by becoming the first mission to reach Mars successfully in its first attempt.

For her deep involvement in space sciences, Dr. Karidhal is fondly referred to as India's "Rocket Woman".

The Chandrayaan-3's lander module Vikram touched down on the uncharted lunar South Pole, after a 40-day journey into space. 

