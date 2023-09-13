From space to sea! After Chandrayaan-3 success, India eyes Samudrayaan mission; check out Matsya 6000 

The Samudrayaan mission is a sign of India's innovation. It's being made by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) in Chennai. This mission is India's first-ever journey into the deep sea, and it's a big scientific achievement.

Matsya 6000: The Matsya 6000 is a super advanced ocean vehicle. It will dive into the Bay Of Bengal soon. The number "6000" means it can go as deep as 6000 meters under the ocean's surface.

The Samudrayaan submersible can move by itself. It will take three crew members to explore the ocean at a depth of 6000 meters. During this mission, scientists will search for valuable things like nickel, cobalt, and manganese.

The Matsya 6000 has the best underwater tools. It has the Autonomous Coring System (ACS), Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), and Deep Sea Mining System (DSM). These tools make sure it can explore the deep sea very well.

The Samudrayaan mission is part of the big Deep Ocean Mission. It matches with India's plan for the Blue Economy. This means India wants to use ocean resources carefully to help the economy, make jobs, and save the environment.

The government approved the Deep Ocean Mission and gave a big budget of span class='webrupee'₹/span4077 crores. This budget will cover two phases from 2021 to 2026.

Right now, the project has span class='webrupee'₹/span1400 crore. They've already spent span class='webrupee'₹/span405.92 crores and span class='webrupee'₹/span225.35 crores more will be used.

