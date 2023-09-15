What is Samudrayaan mission that India is planning after Chandrayaan, Pragyan, Vikram?
India is conducting major missions simultaneously including Chandrayaan-3, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and now Samudrayaan. Know what are the objectives of the new sea mission.
India is now preparing for the deep ocean mission called Samudrayaan. This year we have seen major space exploration missions including Chandrayaan, Vikram lander, Pragyan rover, and more.
Now, Matsya 6000 is being built to explore the depth of the ocean and to unveil its mysteries to support India's 'Blue economy' initiative.
The Matsya 6000 submarine is being prepared at the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) in Chennai. The sea vehicle will carry three humans who will conduct the study.
The mission aims to explore marine biodiversity and find resources that will help increase employment for people in India.
The submarine will go 6000 meters deep. Earlier a test was run in which the submarine was taken 500 meters deep. It was called the personal sphere vehicle which could carry only one human.
After the personal sphere vehicle successfully cleared the tests, the Samudrayaan mission was approved.
As per reports, the mission will descend 6000 meters into the ocean for 12 hours. It has a 96-hour emergency survival capability.
Samudrayaan mission's objective is to explore the sea and find minerals such as metals and minerals, cobalt, nickel, etc. The mission is crucial as well as risky because a submarine could only go 300-400 meters deep.
Samudrayaan mission will be conducted in two phases during the period of 2021 to 2026.
The estimated cost of the mission is span class='webrupee'₹/span4,077 crore of which Rs. 405.92 crores have already been spent.