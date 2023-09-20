AI boost for Gmail, YouTube, Maps launched! Get Google Bard chatbot support now
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 20, 2023
Tech giants are competing to bring new Artificial intelligence tools to stay relevant. But with tough competition, they need to level up their game and Google is doing that with Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps and more by launching the Google AI Bard chatbot support.
Therefore, to brig unique benefits to users, Google is integrating its AI chatbot Bard to its other family platforms such as Gmail, Google Maps, and YouTube.
To use Bard in other apps, users will need to use an English extension to access its new capabilities. This new addition of Bard allows you to look for information if you give it permission.
It can get information from your Gmail, give directions from Google Maps, it will help you find YouTube videos you want, and can also extract information from your Google Drive.
Not only that, but Bard will also find you details about available flights for your trip from Google Flights and it can help you plan a trip based on the collected data.
In terms of fetching data, Google ensures privacy by stopping human intervention from seeing any potentially sensitive data that Bard collects from Gmail or Drive.
The idea behind the Bard inclusion may have come from its competitor Microsoft which is also integrating Bing into Word, Excel and Outlook.
The decision to include Bard in other tools has been made in crucial times when the company is facing an antitrust case. These conditions can severely impact its integrity in the market.
However, the move by Google will bring ease in user experience as they will rely more on conversational AI to generate helpful results.
The inclusion of Bard on Gmail, YouTube, and Maps will come in handy in various ways that we can think of. The real test can be done after its launch.
How to get Google Bard support? Just go to the Google Bard homepage and tap on the icon. It will provide a look at the Extensions. Pick each extension you want.