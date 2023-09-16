Eyeing iPhone 15? Check Google Pixel 7 too and know that Pixel 8 launch is looming

Uncover the difference between iPhone 15 and Google Pixel 7. These are some of the best smartphones in the market.

 Display Differences: The iPhone 15 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Dynamic Island but lacks ProMotion technology, offering a 60Hz refresh rate. In contrast, the Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a smoother 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.  

Processor Battle: iPhone 15 is powered by the A16 Bionic SoC, featuring a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. On the other hand, the Pixel 7 houses Google Tensor G2 with a Titan M2 security coprocessor, coupled with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.  

Camera Systems: The iPhone 15 features a dual-camera setup, including a 48MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens. It offers 2x telephoto zoom and a 12MP front camera. The Pixel 7 has a 50MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide, 8x Super Res Zoom, and laser autofocus, with a 10.8MP selfie camera.

Display and Camera Comparison: Pixel 7 excels with a smooth 90Hz OLED display, while iPhone 15 offers a higher-res Super Retina XDR screen. But it gets just a 60Hz refresh rate. Both deliver impressive camera performance, with Apple's Photonic Engine and Google's Super Res Zoom tech.  

 Pricing: iPhone 15 price starts at Rs. 79,900 for the base 128GB variant, while Google Pixel 7 price starts at Rs. 59,999 for the 128GB model.  

Color Selection: iPhone 15 offers a range of vibrant colors including Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black. In contrast, the Pixel 7 is available in Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass. iPhone 15 pre-orders started on September 15, while the Pixel 7 is already available.

 Operating Systems: iPhone 15 runs on iOS, known for its seamless integration with Apple's ecosystem, while the Pixel 7 operates on the ever-popular Android.

 Ecosystem Choice: For buyers, the choice between iPhone 15 and Pixel 7 ultimately comes down to preference for the iOS or Android ecosystem, app selection, and brand loyalty.

Upcoming Google Pixel 8: Buyers should also consider the imminent launch of the Google Pixel 8 on October 4, which may introduce further competition and features to the Android lineup

