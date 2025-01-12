Amazon Republic Day Sale: from the iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G to OnePlus 13 and more on offer
Published Jan 12, 2025
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is just around the corner, starting January 13. Early access and discounts are available for Amazon Prime members, offering an opportunity to grab top gadgets at reduced prices. Here's a look at some of the exciting deals.
iPhone 15: The iPhone 15 will see a significant price drop during the sale. Originally priced at Rs. 56,999, the smartphone will be available for the same price, with additional discounts through bank offers.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G: The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G will be available for Rs. 69,999, down from its original price of Rs. 1,49,999. This offer presents an attractive deal for buyers looking for a flagship smartphone.
OnePlus 12: The OnePlus 12, which was released last year, will see a price reduction as part of the sale. While Amazon has not yet disclosed the exact sale price, expect discounts and additional offers on the device.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G: The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, which is priced at Rs. 20,999, will drop to Rs. 17,999. Additional discounts of up to Rs. 1,000 are available with select bank credit cards, along with exchange offers worth up to Rs. 16,150.
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G will be priced at Rs. 14,999, down from Rs. 24,499. Buyers can also benefit from a Rs. 1,000 discount using select bank credit cards, with exchange offers providing up to Rs. 15,950.
OnePlus 13: OnePlus 13, originally priced at Rs. 79,999, will be discounted to Rs. 64,999 during the sale. Additional exchange offers can bring the price down to Rs. 39,999. Keep an eye on this model for the best deals.