Digital arrest scam in rise: Here’s how to stay safe
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 13, 2025
Photo Credit: Amazon
In India, Digital arrest scam have become one of the most traumatising online scams in the country with people losing lakhs of money.
Photo Credit: Netflix
Recently, social media influencer Ankush Bahugua became a victim and shared his story of how he lost money and mental health.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Therefore, to stay aware and safe from Digital arrest scams, here are 5 tips you need to follow.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Avoid international calls and report numbers who pretend to take any legal action via phone or video call.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Scammers pretend to be government officials and create a sense of urgency to manipulate people. Therefore, carefully analyse the situation.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Avoid sharing any personal details including about your family members, back accounts, travels, etc.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Note that government officials never charge for any kind of money via UPI or any bank transfer. Therefore, stay alert if such a thing occurs.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Lastly, stay alert about ongoing scamming trends, to avoid falling prey.
Check related web stories:
Google tips to keep users safe from email scams
Beware of online scam: 5 crucial tips to stay safe
Top 8 tricks scammers are using to manipulate individuals: Check them out to stay aware
OTP scam rises in India: 5 ways to protect yourself from becoming a victim
View more