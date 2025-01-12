iPhone SE 4 launch date prediction: Here’s when the new iPhone could debut
Apple may soon launch the new iPhone SE 4 model, know about the expect launch timeline
After the iPhone 16 series launch, people have been eagerly waiting for the iPhone SE 4 due to leaks surrounding its significant upgrade.
Earlier, it was highlighted that iPhone SE 4 could debut in March 2025, however, a new launch timeline has come forward.
Apple analyst Mark Gurman suggested that the iPhone SE 4 could launch alongside the iOS 18.3 release or before iOS 18.4.
Gurman further highlighted that Apple may plan for an April 2025 release for the iPhone SE 4 alongside the iPad 11 launch.
Therefore, the iPhone SE 4 has a high chance to launch alongside iOS 18.3 or just after the release.
It was also mentioned that the iPhone SE 4 is being tested on iOS 18.3, therefore, we can expect the latest features as well.
While we wait for an official launch date confirmation, rumours have highlighted the new generation SE model could be renamed as iPhone 16e.
