Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Big discounts on iPhone 15, Apple iPad, Apple AirPods and more

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 12, 2025
Amazon is set to kick off the Great Republic Day Sale 2025, starting at midnight on January 13 for Prime members. It will offer 12 hours of exclusive early access. 

Here’s a look at some exciting Apple product offers ahead of the sale.

iPhone 15 Discount: The iPhone 15 received a price cut ahead of the sale. Originally priced at Rs. 69,900, it is now available at the discounted price of Rs. 60,499 with additional bank offers and exchanges.

Apple iPad 10th-Gen: The iPad 10th-generation gets a huge  28% discount, bringing its price down from Rs. 44,900 to Rs. 32,199.

Apple Watch Ultra Price Drop: Apple’s Watch Ultra will be available for Rs. 62,900 after a Rs. 26,910 discount. Additional Rs. 1,750 off applies with an SBI card.

Apple MacBook Air M1 Discount: The Apple MacBook Air M1 is now priced at Rs. 66,990 with a 28% discount. Further savings are available with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card offers.

Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds: The Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, featuring personalized spatial audio and sweat resistance, are available for Rs. 12,823.

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter Discount: The Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter is now priced at Rs. 1,592 after a Rs. 400 discount.

iPhone 13 Discount: The iPhone 13 gets a Rs. 11,000 discount. The 128GB model will be available for Rs. 48,799 during the sale.

