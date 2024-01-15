Amazon Republic Day sale: Grab 21pct discount on iPhone 13 Pro, check deals and offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 15, 2024
Want to upgrade from Android to iPhone? Check the Amazon Republic Day sale on the iPhone 13 Pro variant. The discount is massive.
Amazon Republic Day sale has kicked off for all users giving them a chance to buy their favourite products at massive discounts and what is now drawing eye-balls is the iPhone 13 Pro discount.
In the sale, the e-commerce website is providing huge price-cut deals on electronics including the flagship smartphones.
If you are moving on from the Android ecosystem and looking to buy an Apple iPhone then know that the iPhone 13 Pro price has been drastically reduced on Amazon.
The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 Pro is originally priced at Rs. 119990, however, on Amazon, you can get it for just Rs. 94990.
This gives buyers a massive 21 percent discount on the iPhone 13 Pro. Therefore, now is the right time to get a smartphone upgrade.
Also, grab a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.750 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000.
You can get a Rs.500 discount on an SBI Credit Card for 9 months and above EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 20000
The iPhone 13 Pro features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion.
It is powered by a 6-core A15 Bionic chip with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores along with a 16-core Neural Engine.
Only a few iPhone 13 Pro are left in stock! So, you must hurry to grab the offer and the humongous discount.
