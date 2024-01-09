Icon
Home Tech News CES 2024: Amazon Video-Streaming Debuts, Will Rival Apple AirPlay; How iPhone, Android users benefit

CES 2024: Amazon Video-Streaming Debuts, Will Rival Apple AirPlay; How iPhone, Android users benefit

Amazon introduced a new feature that mimics Apple’s AirPlay while working across different platforms, setting the stage for iPhone and Android users to wirelessly stream video to its TV hardware.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Jan 09 2024, 20:59 IST
Icon
Amazon Prime Video app
The new Amazon video-streaming system — unveiled Tuesday at the CES 2024 conference in Las Vegas — will initially just send content from Amazon’s Prime Video app to Echo Show devices. (REUTERS)
Amazon Prime Video app
The new Amazon video-streaming system — unveiled Tuesday at the CES 2024 conference in Las Vegas — will initially just send content from Amazon’s Prime Video app to Echo Show devices. (REUTERS)

Amazon.com Inc. introduced a new feature that mimics Apple Inc.'s AirPlay while working across different platforms, setting the stage for iPhone and Android users to wirelessly stream video to its TV hardware. The feature, called Matter Casting, is part of a push by Amazon to create interoperable services — an alternative to the propriety technology developed by Apple and Google. It will make it easier for iOS and Android phones to send video to Amazon devices, such as its Fire TV boxes and sticks, as well as the Echo Show 15 smart display.

For years, Apple's AirPlay and Google's Cast have offered this capability, letting users enjoy video from their phones on a large TV screen. But those systems don't always work smoothly across platforms. Amazon also was at a disadvantage because it doesn't have its own smartphone.

The new system — unveiled Tuesday at the CES 2024 conference in Las Vegas — will initially just send content from Amazon's Prime Video app to Echo Show devices. Matter Casting will begin supporting Fire TV technology within “months,” the company said.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click here to join.

By later this year, the feature will work with a range of other video services, including Plex, Pluto TV, Sling TV, Starz and ZDF, Amazon said.

Apple and Google weren't part of the Matter Casting announcement, but the three technology giants worked together on supporting the Matter standard for smart home appliances. That system allows an Apple user to, say, tap into smart home hardware designed for Amazon's ecosystem.

The hope is to do the same for TV technology. Though Amazon previously allowed streaming from its video app to its hardware, it didn't use the Matter system. With the new approach, Amazon sees the potential to make video-streaming apps and TV devices work seamlessly across the whole Apple, Google and Amazon lineups.

Also, read these top stories today:

Online shopping regret: Buying from online-only stores was convenient, but now we have to deal with the hassle of shipping unwanted items back to those retailers. Dive in here.

If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

iPhone 15 got off to an atypically sluggish start in China. The rest of the market grew, with Huawei growing fastest on the back of Huawei Mate 60. Know why this happened here.

Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Nvidia just rolled out big benefits for PC buyers: Nvidia unveiled new chips that will let gamers, designers and other computer users make better use of AI on their PCs. Nvidia says it is now leading the AI PC race after unveiling new chips! Know what has been revealed here:

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Jan, 20:58 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do
Character.ai
Learn a new language with Character.ai, a fun AI chatbot creator! Know how
Otter.ai
Looking for an effective AI productivity app? Know how Otter.ai can make tough tasks look easy
iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
CES 2024
CES 2024 live streaming: Know what to expect, when, and where to watch online

Editor’s Pick

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all
Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 wildlife revealed: A sneak peek into Vice City's diverse ecosystem
GTA 6
Bizarre! Rockstar Games gets threat over GTA 6 trailer 'defamation'; deadline January 14
Video Games
Terra Nil: The $200 Billion Video Game Industry Is a Huge Global Climate Opportunity
GTA 6
GTA 6: Rockstar Games poised to revolutionise online gaming with official role-playing servers
Tetris
This gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' falling-block video game Tetris
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon