5 best smartphones for travellers: From iPhone 15 Pro Max to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, check them all

If you're a frequent traveller, then having a good smartphone is a prerequisite. Smartphones have become our companions and help us stay connected to friends, family and colleagues, even when we are thousands of kilometers away. But not every smartphone is up to the job. For travelers, having a smartphone with a long battery life is a must as keeping the phone plugged in at all times is not possible while backpacking through the Alps or charting the Amazon Rainforest or for that matter checking out the sights in Paris. Moreover, it is supposed to have a great camera system for you to click mesmerizing snapshots on your travels that you can share or keep as great memories for all those times you feel nostalgic! So, if you've been scouring the market for a good smartphone for your travels, then your search may have just come to an end. Check out the 5 best smartphones for travellers including iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Google Pixel 8 Pro, and more.

List of Best Selling Products

1. iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro Max features the same 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology as its predecessor but now comes in a new titanium finish. Owing to this change in structure, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has become Apple's lightest ever ‘Pro Max' iPhone. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor at the back. It gets a new 5X telephoto lens at 120mm. Apple says the iPhone 15 Pro Max has an all-day battery life. All these features make the iPhone 15 Pro Max one of the best smartphones for travellers!

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the company's flagship device and is one of the best smartphones out there. It features a massive 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. At the back, there is a quad camera setup, which is headlined by a 200MP shooter that features astrophotography, meaning you can even take snapshots of the Moon. All these features are backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports up to 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

3. Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Google Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch Super Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It features a triple camera setup at the back with a primary 50MP Octa PD wide camera, 48MP Quad PD ultrawide camera, and 48MP Quad PD telephoto camera. The Pixel 8 Pro's camera has several AI features such as Audio Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, Video Boost, AI Noise Reduction, Zoom Enhance, and Best Take. These features can up photography game! The Pixel 8 Pro features a 5050mAh battery with support for 30W wired and 23W wireless charging. It also supports reverse wireless charging, meaning you can charge up your smartwatch or earbuds on the go!

4. OnePlus Open

OnePlus' first-ever foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, features a 6.31-inch Super Fluid AMOLED LTPO cover display, with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. On the other hand, the inner display is a 7.82-inch 2K Flexi-fluid AMOLED LTPO panel which also features a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. It features a triple rear camera setup at the back, with a primary 48MP camera, 64MP telephoto camera, and 48MP ultra-wide camera. In terms of battery, the OpenPlus Open features dual batteries with a combined capacity of 4805mAh, supporting up to 67W fast charging. Being a foldable smartphone, you don't even need to have a tripod to capture solo pictures of yourself!

5. Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 Pro can become one of the best smartphones for travellers courtesy of its flagship specs. It gets a 6.7-inch WQHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Leica wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. All these features are backed by a 4820mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

