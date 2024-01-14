iPhone 14 Plus price drop announced during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale; check discount

Hindustan Times
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jan 14, 2024
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is live now, bringing hefty discounts on a variety of products, from smartphones to home appliances. If you're thinking about getting a new smartphone, now is the perfect time.

The iPhone 14 Plus with 128GB storage is usually priced at Rs. 69900 on Amazon. But during the sale, you can grab a massive 17 percent discount, bringing down the rate to Rs. 57999.

On top of that, there's an exchange offer available on iPhone 14 Plus. You can lower the price even more by trading in your old smartphone.

The iPhone 14 Plus exchange offer is also there and it could give you a discount of up to Rs. 41,250. Just make sure your old phone is in excellent condition to get the maximum value.

The availability of the exchange offer depends on where you live, so check by entering your PIN code in the relevant box on the Amazon website.

You can also enjoy an extra benefit with a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions for a minimum purchase of Rs. 5000.

iPhone 14 Plus Features: The iPhone 14 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display designed for enhanced productivity and comfort. It provides vibrant colors and sharp details.

It sports a 12MP main camera for high-resolution photography and supports 4K Dolby Vision at up to 30 fps for cinematic mode. It's an excellent choice for photography enthusiasts.

Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone 14 Plus boasts an impressive battery life of 26 hours of video playback, 20 hours of streaming, and a whopping 100 hours of audio playback time.

Make the most of these discounts and offers on Amazon if you're thinking about upgrading to a premium smartphone like the iPhone 14 Plus. Act quickly before the offer ends!

