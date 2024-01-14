iPhone 14 Plus price drop announced during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale; check discount
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jan 14, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is live now, bringing hefty discounts on a variety of products, from smartphones to home appliances. If you're thinking about getting a new smartphone, now is the perfect time.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 14 Plus with 128GB storage is usually priced at Rs. 69900 on Amazon. But during the sale, you can grab a massive 17 percent discount, bringing down the rate to Rs. 57999.