Amazon Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24 price drop goes live; check other offers too
Published May 06, 2024
Check out the huge discount available on the Samsung Galaxy S24 during Amazon's Great Summer Sale.
The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S24 is available with exciting bank offers during Amazon's Great Summer Sale.
Samsung Galaxy S24 is known as an AI smartphone with several advanced features courtesy of Galaxy AI.
Now, you can also enjoy Galaxy AI at a reasonable price with the Galaxy S24.
On Amazon, the Galaxy S24 is available at Rs. 79998 for the newly launched 128GB variant.
Earlier, the smartphone was only available in 235GB and 512GB storage variants.
You can reduce the price of Galaxy S24 by leveraging bank and exchange offers.
You can get a flat Rs.4250 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.25000.
You can also avail exchange offer and get up to Rs.56250 off by trading your old smartphone with Galaxy S24.
