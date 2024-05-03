Samsung Galaxy S24 now available in 128GB storage variant; Check price, and more
The Samsung Galaxy S24 has been announced in a 128GB storage variant. Check details and price.
Samsung has announced a new storage variant for the Galaxy S24 in India.
Earlier, the Samsung Galaxy S24 was available in two storage variants: 256GB and 512GB.
However, now you can get the Galaxy S24 in 128GB as part of the new addition.
The smartphone with 128GB storage retains the same specifications as the other two storage models.
The Galaxy S24 with 128GB is priced at Rs. 74999, whereas the 256GB variant comes for Rs.79999 and for 512GB it's Rs.89999.
The Galaxy S24 is powered by Exynos 2400 chipset in India with Xclipse 940 GPU.
The smartphone supports Galaxy AI features and it runs on Samsung OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14.
The Galaxy S24 first made its debut in January 2024 in Samsung’s flagship segment.
