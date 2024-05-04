Amazon Summer Sale: From iPhone 15 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, top 5 deals on flagship smartphones
Published May 04, 2024
The Amazon Summer Sale has kicked off with massive discounts on a wide range of smartphones.
Buyers can grab massive discounts on flagship smartphones such as the iPhone 15 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more.
1. iPhone 15 Pro - Originally priced at Rs. 134900, the iPhone 15 Pro can be purchased for Rs. 126900 during the Amazon Summer Sale.
2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra - This flagship smartphone from Samsung usually sells for Rs. 129999 but is available for purchase for as low as Rs. 123999.
3. Xiaomi 14 - The Xiaomi 14 is originally priced at Rs. 79999 but its price will go down to Rs. 64999 during the sale.
4. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra - Motorola’s flagship foldable smartphone will be available for purchase for Rs. 69999 against its MRP of Rs. 119999.
5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which costs Rs. 102999, can be bought for as low as Rs. 85999.
