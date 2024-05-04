Amazon Summer Sale: From iPhone 15 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, top 5 deals on flagship smartphones

Check related web stories:

Top 5 deals on 1.5 Ton split AC models during Amazon Summer Sale 2024 from LG, Voltas, Carrier and more

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Top 5 deals up to 40% off on Asus Vivobook 14, HP Laptop 15s, and more laptops

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Up to 44% discount on boAt Airdopes, Boult Audio, JBL Tune and more TWS earbuds

Apple Watch 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch and more top deals on smartwatch during Amazon Sale 2024