Apple Watch 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch and more top deals on smartwatch during Amazon Sale 2024
Published May 02, 2024
The best smartwatches are equipped with a vast array of health trackers such as heart rate monitors, SpO2 sensors, step and sleep trackers, and more.
They not only tell the time, but also offer other functionalities such as allowing you to browse maps, track how deep you have dived underwater, and even listen to songs on the go!
However, when you go looking for a smartwatch to buy, it becomes hard to choose one in a sea of options out there.
So, check out the top 5 deals on flagship smartwatches during the Amazon Sale.
1. Apple Watch Series 9 - It usually retails for Rs. 41900 but buyers can get it with a 22% discount, for just Rs. 32499.
2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 - This smartwatch is available with a 26% discount, selling for just Rs. 24999 against its MRP of Rs. 33999.
3. OnePlus Watch 2 - Listed with an MRP of Rs. 27999, the new OnePlus Watch 2 can be bought with an 18% discount at just Rs. 22999.
4. Amazfit Active - This smartwatch retails for Rs. 19999 but is available with a 45% discount at just Rs. 10999.
5. Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen - It usually sells for Rs. 32900 but is available with a 21% discount at Rs. 25999.
