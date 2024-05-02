Apple Watch 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch  and more top deals on smartwatch during Amazon Sale 2024

Check related web stories:

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Top 5 deals on boAt Airdopes, Boult Audio, JBL Tune and more TWS earbuds

iPhone 15 price drops by 12 percent on Amazon: Check discount price, exchange offers and more

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 11R; here are top 5 smartphone deals during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024

iPhone 13 price drops on Amazon ahead of Summer Sale- Check discounts, exchange offers and more