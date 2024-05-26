Android 15: This theft Protection feature is essential for smartphones, know why
May 26, 2024
Know how Android 15’s theft protection feature could be very useful for Android users, check details.
Our dependence on smartphones has grown drastically, requiring us to store all personal and banking information.
But, what will happen if your smartphone gets into the wrong hands due to theft?
In such situations, the concern extends beyond our smartphones as it also involves the potential risk to our personal information.
Therefore, to keep your device and your data safe, Google has announced a new theft protection feature for Android 15.
The features include a Theft Detection Lock which instantly detects if your device is snatched with the help of Google AI and locks the screen automatically.
Users can also create a private safe for apps containing their personal data and create a separate lock with a separate PIN.
Now, the Find My Device can not be disabled without PIN, password or biometric authentication.
Additinally, if you are unable to recall your Google account password to wipe the data, you now use your phone number and a quick security challenge from any device.
