 Google announced advanced Gemini capabilities for Android: Know about new AI features

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 19, 2024
Photo Credit: Google

Check out what’s new coming to your Android device with advanced Gemini capabilities. 

Photo Credit: Google

Google I/O 2024 included some of the major announcements in the space of AI, from new AI models to advanced AI features being made available across several devices.

Photo Credit: Google

Google also revealed the Android 15 and new Gemini AI features for smartphones which is now creating a lot of buzz.

Photo Credit: Google

Google has expanded the Circle to Search capabilities with more complex tasks and availability for more Android devices.

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini on Android can now understand what app users are using and their actions within it. Therefore, can ask queries within the app.

Photo Credit: Google

With Gemini Advanced, users can speak to PDFs and ask questions in relation to what is written in the document.

Photo Credit: Google

Later this year, Google will also integrate an on-device foundation model, Gemini Nano on Pixel for more complex tasks.

Photo Credit: Google

Gemini Nano will also be providing real-time alerts to Pixel users for a potential scam call by analysing conversation patterns.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Additionally, with Android 15, users will be getting more features such as private space, theft detection lock, and more.

