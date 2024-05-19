Google announced advanced Gemini capabilities for Android: Know about new AI features
Check out what’s new coming to your Android device with advanced Gemini capabilities.
Google I/O 2024 included some of the major announcements in the space of AI, from new AI models to advanced AI features being made available across several devices.
Google also revealed the Android 15 and new Gemini AI features for smartphones which is now creating a lot of buzz.
Google has expanded the Circle to Search capabilities with more complex tasks and availability for more Android devices.
Gemini on Android can now understand what app users are using and their actions within it. Therefore, can ask queries within the app.
With Gemini Advanced, users can speak to PDFs and ask questions in relation to what is written in the document.
Later this year, Google will also integrate an on-device foundation model, Gemini Nano on Pixel for more complex tasks.
Gemini Nano will also be providing real-time alerts to Pixel users for a potential scam call by analysing conversation patterns.
Additionally, with Android 15, users will be getting more features such as private space, theft detection lock, and more.
