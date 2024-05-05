Top 6 Android launchers to try out in 2024

Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published May 05, 2024
Customising your Android device is easier than ever with these top launchers of 2024. From sleek designs to extensive customization options, find the perfect fit for your smartphone.
Nova Launcher: Nova Launcher, a decade-long favourite, leads the pack with Nova Launcher 7. Personalise every aspect of your UI, from icons to grid layouts. Nova offers a free version and Nova Launcher Prime for enhanced features.
AIO Launcher: AIO Launcher simplifies your interface with a vertically scrolling feed. Your most-used apps are prioritised, while essential info like weather and calls is at your fingertips. Enjoy clutter-free efficiency for free.
Total Launcher: Total Launcher offers unparalleled customization. Tweak layouts to your liking or try community themes for unique designs. While it's highly configurable, it may have a learning curve. Find your perfect look with Total Launcher.
Niagara Launcher: Niagara merges your app drawer and home screen into a seamless vertical feed. Focus on favourites for one-handed access. Enjoy a minimalist design with customizable widgets. Try the free version or upgrade for extra features.
Flow Minimalist Launcher: Flow prioritises simplicity with a curated list of favourites and essential widgets. Swipe on apps for shortcuts and notifications. Keep your home screen clean and organised for free or upgrade for additional features.
Neo Launcher: Neo Launcher impresses with its Home Screen Dash for quick access. Customise tabs in the app drawer and enjoy powerful home screen gestures. While updates may be infrequent, Neo offers innovative features for content discovery.
With these Android launchers, you can tailor your smartphone experience to suit your preferences. Whether you prioritise customization, simplicity, or functionality, there's a launcher for you in 2024.