Android 15 update: Here are 5 useful features coming to smartphones
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published May 16, 2024
Photo Credit: Google
Android 15 coming soon on your devices, check these 5 useful features for smartphones.
Photo Credit: Google
Google announced the Android 15 update at the ongoing Google I/O event with several promising features.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Currently, the Android 15 Beta 2 has been released, while the final version will be rolled out alongside the Pixel 9 series in October.
Photo Credit: Google
Check out these 5 useful Android 15 features for your smartphone.
Photo Credit: Google
Android 15 now includes a private space which works as an extra layer of security where users can hide their apps.
Photo Credit: Google
Google will be launching a Theft Detection Lock which hides your personal and banking details if your smartphone gets stolen.
Photo Credit: Google
Google Play Protect will now be powered by on-device AI to protect your device from malicious apps.
Photo Credit: Google
Google Maps on Android 15 will provide users with augmented reality (AR) content.
Photo Credit: Google
Lastly, users will be able to save their barcode or QR codes for tickets, library cards, auto insurance cards, and others on Google Wallet.
