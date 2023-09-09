Appearing for UPSC CSE 2024 exam? Try various courses from these 4 apps to prepare
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 09, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels
Have you started preparing for UPSC CSE 2024? If not hurry up and you can take the help of various apps that will help you to prepare for civil services exam properly.
Photo Credit: Pexels
If you want to take a serious attempt at UPSC CSE 2024, try any of these 4 apps, which provide various courses for the exam:
Photo Credit: Pexels
Unacademy: You can access various study materials, mock tests, and get thorough guidance through live video lectures on this app for UPSC CSE.
Photo Credit: Pexels
You can start your preparation for UPSC CSE GS for just Rs. 3139. Please note that this is the basic plan, there are other plans also available.
Photo Credit: Pexels
VISION IAS: You can get strategic guidance to prepare for UPSC along with study materials, live video lectures, and various mock tests for UPSC CSE 2024.
Photo Credit: Pexels
If you want to start the online preparation for UPSC CSE, you can get the subscription to Vision IAS course for Rs.140000.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Drishti IAS: Online app for Drishti coaching center gives you access to UPSC IAS Live Online Classes, Study Materials, and Pendrive video courses.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The fee structure for the General Studies Foundation course on Drishti IAS app is Rs.150000.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Vajiram IAS app: With this app, you will be equipped with daily Current Affairs, well-researched news articles by experts, and various study materials.
Photo Credit: Pexels
To prepare for UPSC CSE 2024, you can buy the 10-month general studies programme online course for Rs.155000.
Check out related web stories:
NEET PG preparation 2024: Check out these 5 apps to crack the exam
Preparing for SSC CGL 2023 Tier-2 exam? Check out these 5 apps
Gear up for NEET UG 2024 exam! Check these 4 apps to ace this exam
View more