Gear up for NEET UG 2024 exam! Check these 4 apps to ace this exam
The race to prepare for the NEET UG 2024 exam has started and if you want to secure a good medical college, you should accelerate your preparation now.
NEET UG exam needs thorough preparation as the competition is extremely tough. In order to prepare well for the exam, try out these 4 apps that will guide you through the NEET UG 2024 exam:
Edurev: Courses available in this app are designed as per the latest NEET Syllabus and it also provides previous NEET Question Papers covering all the topics for NEET UG preparation.
Edurev is one of the affordable apps. The starting cost of the course can be Rs.749 for 3 months and goes up to Rs. 2199.
Doubtnut: This app is assisted by a cutting-edge AI platform to provide advance guidance to the students for the preparation of NEET exam.
The NEET 2024 course in this app starts from Rs. 9999.
NEETPrep: This app provides live and recorded classes, bilingual classes, and revision notes in PDF form.
This app is providing a target series on NEET 2024 for only Rs. 3298 and there is a discount too.
Vedantu: This app consists of revision notes, and previous year’s NEET questions in pdf form along with chapter-wise regular tests and full syllabus tests and you will get the topic-wise micro-course for NEET.
The fee structure for courses provided by the Vedantu app starts from Rs. 27000 and can go up to Rs. 135000, depending on the course and period.