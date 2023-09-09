NEET PG preparation 2024: Check out these 5 apps to crack the exam
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 09, 2023
Gearing up for NEET PG 2024? Sharpen your skills with daily practice. You can try these 5 apps to prepare thoroughly for this exam:
Meriters PGPrep: This is also a well-known app for aspiring doctors. Its features include a) 48,000+ Highly selected MCQs relevant for NEET PG, INI-CET, FMGE, and more.
You can buy unlimited Meriters PGPrep access package for Rs.16999.
PW MedEd: With this app, students can get comprehensive study materials, practice questions, mock tests, and expert guidance to help them excel in their medical entrance exams.
It gives access to top-quality video content from India's top faculties that provide integrated concept-based learning.
PrepLadder: It offers a vast question bank, subject-wise tests, and mock exams to simulate the real NEET PG experience. You can buy the NEET PG Elite course for Rs. 26990.
DAMS eMedicoz: The DAMS (Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences) app is known for its comprehensive study material and coaching programs.
Students can access thousands of medical education videos arranged subjectwise along with daily test series.
Pre-PG app: It is a popular app among NEET PG aspirants, providing thorough guidance for the exam.
This app provides a Free Daily NEET PG Test Series and 75,000+ MCQs from various tests, including NBE-administered NEET PG and other medical PG exams.
