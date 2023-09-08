Preparing for SSC CGL 2023 Tier-2 exam? Check out these 5 apps
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 08, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels
Tier 2 of the SSC CGL exam is around the corner and you can use these 5 apps to boost your daily study as they can guide you properly and systematically towards your goal.
Oliveboard: This app consists of 2000+ Live Classes, 600+ Mock Tests, study notes, and more for the SSC CGL exam.
Oliveboard app consists of two plans for the SSC exam: one is SSC elite for Rs. 1399 and the other is SSC super elite for Rs.1999.
Unacademy: This app offers live classes, recorded lectures, and study material for SSC CGL exam preparation from top educators.
Subscription for this year's exam has been closed on Unacademy, but, you can access the free lectures available for SS CGL.
SSC CGL Preparation App by Edurev: With this app, students can get access to daily current affairs, mock tests, exam notifications, and more.
You can buy SSC CGL course subscription for only Rs. 549 with a validity of two years.
Testbook: With this app, you can get a wide range of practice questions, mock tests, and detailed solutions for SSC CGL and other competitive exams. You can get the course from this app for 2 EMIs of Rs. 719.
Adda247: This app provides live and recorded video lectures, study notes, quizzes, and mock tests to help you prepare well for the SSC CGL exam.
You can buy SSC CGL Maha Pack only for Rs.2499.75 for the preparation of SSC CGL.