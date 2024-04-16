This is government’s plan to tackle cybercrime in India: Know what is changing
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Apr 16, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Know what the Finance Ministry said about the increasing cybercrime. Check new guidelines for merchants and Business Correspondents.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
After the BoB (Bank of Baroda) World app scam came forward, the Finance Ministry is concerned about the growing cybercrime.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
To tackle such banking frauds, the Ministry of Finance has highlighted major steps for banks and financial institutions.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The banks and financial institutions will now have to conduct a thorough customer (KYC) of the emerging merchants in places where more cyber frauds are reported.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Merchants and Business Correspondents (BCs) offering bank services in rural areas are advised to strengthen their operations and build strategies to prevent fraud.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The Ministry of Home Affairs has also set up an 'Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre' (I4C) to manage different types of cyber frauds.
Photo Credit: Pexels
For illegal loan fraud, RBI is also planning to set up a Digital India Trust Agency (DIGITA) to take action on illegal loan apps.
Photo Credit: Pexels
These are some of the major steps the ministry has taken to reduce the growing cybercrimes in the country.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Additionally, the Ministry of Finance and RBI are set to build more plans to protect people in rural areas from fraudulent banking and loan services.
Check related web stories:
5 common mistakes you do online that make it easy for scammers to steal your money
Got a call from an unknown number? 10 Truecaller-like apps to keep you safe from scammers
Beware! Scammers using iPhone 15 ruse to entrap users! Know how to stop them
Whatsapp scams: 10 top tips to protect personal identity
View more