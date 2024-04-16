GTA 5 tips: Stop doing these 5 mistakes if you really want to enjoy the game
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Apr 16, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
GTA 5, is considered one of the best games in history and is the second best-selling video game of all time.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The game puts players in the shoes of three characters - Michael, Franklin, and Trevor. If you’re new to it, then avoid doing these 5 things in GTA 5.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
1. Rushing through - Don’t rush through the main story. Instead, take your time and enjoy the distractions GTA 5 offers such as shopping, arcade gaming and racing.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
2. Avoiding side quests - GTA 5 has much more to offer besides the primary storyline. Side quests in GTA offer unique experiences - be it joining a cult, fighting off an alien invasion or helping someone reach their wedding.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
3. Making wrong purchases - One of the easiest ways to lose cash is to make the wrong purchases, especially when it comes to vehicles. Instead, players are advised to purchase properties that provide an income.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
4. Not investing in stocks - Buying and selling stocks is a great way to make easy money. There are sorting options as well, so players can check the risks and ROI associated with all the stocks.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
5. Not exploring - GTA 5 has an expansive map with varied terrain, but it isn't just big in terms of size. The game's map is filled with activities to do, places to explore and people to interact with. So, explore it all!