Apple introduces 2024 iPad Air lineup: Check what's new

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 08, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple debuted refreshed iPad Air models, available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes.

Photo Credit: Apple

Key features include Center Stage, spatial audio, and the advanced M2 chip, boasting a 50% performance increase.

Photo Credit: Apple

Storage options now begin at 128GB, extendable up to 1TB.

Photo Credit: Apple

Prices start at $599, remaining unchanged despite enhancements.

Photo Credit: Apple

Pre-orders are open, with shipping commencing next week.

Photo Credit: Apple

Color choices encompass Blue, Starlight, Purple, and Space Grey variants.

Check related web stories:
Apple unveils thinnest iPad Pro yet with M4 chipset and OLED display
Apple ‘Let Loose’ event on May 7: How to what online and 6 key details to know
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Save big on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus and more tablets
Apple Watch 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch and more top deals on smartwatch during Amazon Sale 2024
View more