Apple introduces 2024 iPad Air lineup: Check what's new
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published May 08, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple debuted refreshed iPad Air models, available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes.
Photo Credit: Apple
Key features include Center Stage, spatial audio, and the advanced M2 chip, boasting a 50% performance increase.
Photo Credit: Apple
Storage options now begin at 128GB, extendable up to 1TB.
Photo Credit: Apple
Prices start at $599, remaining unchanged despite enhancements.
Photo Credit: Apple
Pre-orders are open, with shipping commencing next week.
Photo Credit: Apple
Color choices encompass Blue, Starlight, Purple, and Space Grey variants.
