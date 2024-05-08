Apple unveils thinnest iPad Pro yet with M4 chipset and OLED display

Check related web stories:

Apple ‘Let Loose’ event on May 7: How to what online and 6 key details to know

Apple Watch 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch and more top deals on smartwatch during Amazon Sale 2024

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Save big on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus and more tablets

Apple WWDC 2024: From iOS 18 to AI, what to expect this year