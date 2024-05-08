Apple unveils thinnest iPad Pro yet with M4 chipset and OLED display
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published May 08, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple's "Let Loose" event unveiled the 2024 Apple iPad Pro models, featuring 11-inch and 13-inch options, touted as the thinnest Apple products yet.
Photo Credit: Apple
Upgrades include a Tandem OLED display with nano-textured glass, labeled "Ultra Retina XDIR," boasting up to 1600 nits peak brightness.
Photo Credit: Apple
Powered by the M4 chipset, the iPad Pro boasts up to a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, tailored for machine learning and AI-based operations.
Photo Credit: Apple
Additional features include a 12MP ProRes camera with a LIDAR scanner and a 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera.
Photo Credit: Apple
Pricing starts at span class='webrupee'₹/span99,900 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi model and span class='webrupee'₹/span129,900 for the 13-inch Wi-Fi model.
Photo Credit: Apple
Pre-orders start today, with in-store availability beginning May 15.
