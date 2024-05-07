Apple ‘Let Loose’ event on May 7: How to watch online and 6 key details to know
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published May 07, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple will finally reveal the 2024 iPad Air, iPad Pro models today, May 7. Know where you can watch the ‘Let Loose’ event online.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Apple is expected to launch its new generation of iPads, Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard today, May 7.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Apple event which is tagline as ‘Let Loose’ will be streamed online on several platforms.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
According to reports, today’s Apple event is not live but a pre-recorded launch video.
Photo Credit: Apple
Mark Gurman revealed that the Apple launch event video will be about 35 minutes in duration.
Photo Credit: Apple
To watch the Apple iPad event today, you can stream it online on Apple’s YouTube channel and website. Additionally, it will be also available on Apple TV.
Photo Credit: reuters
The Apple iPad launch event will start at 7:30 PM IST.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The launch event announcement may include new generation iPad Air and iPad Pro models with new features and upgrades.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Apart from iPads, the event may also include a new Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.
