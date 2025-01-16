Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ to OnePlus Pad Go- Get up to 60% on top 7 Tablet brands: Amazon Republic Day Sale

Amazon Republic Day Sale is in full swing and is across a range of products. Whether you're looking for smartphones, tech gadgets, or home appliances, this is the time to grab them at a reduced price. 

If you're looking for a tablet, don't worry. We've put together a list of the best tablet deals for you to check out.

This iPad features the powerful A14 Bionic chip and a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. With 256GB storage and Wi-Fi 6 for fast connections, it's perfect for work or entertainment. The 12MP cameras allow for clear photos and video chats. The iPad is priced at Rs. 38,999 during the sale.

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

The 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and WQXGA resolution provides vibrant visuals. Powered by the Snapdragon SM6375 processor, it offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 7040mAh battery ensures long use. It is priced at Rs. 17,499.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

Equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, this tablet features a 12.1-inch 2.5K display and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The Android 13 OS and up to 17 hours of battery life make it an excellent choice for productivity. It’s priced at Rs. 19,999, including a free Bluetooth keyboard.

HONOR Pad 9 with Free Bluetooth Keyboard

The 10.1-inch FHD display and MediaTek MT8786 processor offer smooth performance. With 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable to 512GB), and up to 14 hours of battery life, this tablet is ideal for work and entertainment. It’s priced at Rs. 9,999, including a free flip-cover.

HONOR Pad X8 with Free Flip-Cover

This tablet comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, featuring a 2K 11.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and an 8360mAh battery with 33W fast charging, it is priced at Rs. 19,999 with a Rs. 1,999 discount on select bank cards.

Realme Pad 2

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy Tab A9+ is available for Rs. 20,990. It includes a 3,000 Rs. discount through bank cards. With an 11-inch display, Snapdragon SM6375 processor, and 7040mAh battery, it is a great deal for those looking for a reliable tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

This tablet features an 11.35-inch display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage make it a versatile device for various tasks. The 8000mAh battery supports 33W fast charging. It’s available for Rs. 21,999.

OnePlus Pad Go

Take advantage of these deals in the Amazon Republic Day Sale to upgrade your tablet at a great price. With a wide range of options, you’re sure to find the perfect fit for your needs.

